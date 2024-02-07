Giants announce promotions for Mike Kafka, Jerome Henderson, Shea Tierney

The Giants announced the promotions of three current coaches and the addition of two new members to the staff.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have assistant head coach duties added to his title; secondary coach Jerome Henderson also will serve as the defensive passing game coordinator; and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will take on the additional role of offensive passing game coordinator.

The two newcomers are outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr.

The moves come a day after the Giants hired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and tight ends coach Tim Kelly, who both coached in Tennessee this past season. Earlier this offseason, the Giants hired a new special teams coordinator (Michael Ghobrial), offensive line coach (Carmen Bricillo), and running backs coach (Joel Thomas).

Bullen spent the previous two seasons at the University of Illinois as the outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator. He has 11 years of NFL coaching experience, with four years with the Cardinals and seven with the Dolphins.

Kuhr just completed his fourth season coaching in the NFL. He was hired in 2020 as a quality control coach to work with the Titans’ defense under Bowen and became the inside linebackers assistant in 2021.

Before joining the Titans, Kuhr spent the 2019 season as an assistant at the University of Texas. He also worked at Texas State, Rutgers, James Madison, Old Dominion, Ohio State (intern) and Edward Waters University.