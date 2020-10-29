Sources: Giants to place Will Hernandez on COVID-19/reserve list, all but four O-linemen in quarantine

The Giants are placing LG Will Hernandez on the COVID-19/reserve list after receiving a confirmed positive test, sources told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

All but four offensive linemen have been quarantined, as the Giants began their contract tracing.

Here's the official announcement from the team:



"Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps. Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule."

It's worth noting that Hernandez was not a part of the group that involved Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley out at a private dinner on Friday night where they, among other players, were seen maskless, reports Vacchiano.

The Giants sent home eight players (seven lineman and one practice squad player at another position) and two coaches, OLB coach Bret Bielema and DB coach Jerome Henderson, after being considered "COVID-19 close contacts."

Hernandez, a third-year pro after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has started every game at left guard since joining the Giants. The team will now prepare for him not being available on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.