Giants announce LB Tae Crowder was placed on IR with hamstring injury

Just a couple days after scoring the deciding touchdown in the team's first win this season, Giants LB Tae Crowder was placed on the IR with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Crowder, the "Mr. Irrelevant" recipient during the 2020 NFL Draft, had his first big play as a professional when he scooped up a fumble by the Football Team QB Kyle Allen on Sunday and raced it into the end zone to put the Giants ahead with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Now he will need to stay on the IR for at least three weeks before he's allowed to return.

Replacing him on the roster is DE Jabaal Sheard, who just appeared in a game for the first time this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took him off the practice squad to be active. He'll terminate his practice squad contract with the Jags to join the Giants, but won't be available for Thursday night's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles because of COVID-19 protocols.

It's a shame that Crowder will need time off after starting for the Giants at inside linebacker the last two games. He had 10 combined tackles and the fumble recovery and touchdown on Sunday.