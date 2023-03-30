Giants announce new jersey numbers, Parris Campbell will wear No. 0

The New York Giants announced new jersey numbers for several of their recent free-agent acquisitions on Wednesday. They also announced an in-house jersey number change.

Here’s a quick look at which Giants will wear what number in 2023.

WR Parris Campbell, No. 0

Wide receiver Parris Campbell will be the first Giant to take advantage of the NFL’s new jersey 0 rule, which was passed on Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona.

Campbell will wear No. 0, which safety Dane Belton had been aiming to grab for himself.

Parris Campbell will wear No. 0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H5HHsAkQLn — New York Giants (@Giants) March 29, 2023

TE Darren Waller, No. 12

Tight end Darren Waller, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade earlier this month, will wear No. 12 with the Giants.

Waller wore No. 83 with the Raiders but had previously worn No. 12 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Darren Waller's new number 👀 pic.twitter.com/9wvw8VheuC — New York Giants (@Giants) March 29, 2023

S Bobby McCain, No. 21

Safety Bobby McCain, who is the leading candidate to replace Julian Love alongside Xavier McKinney, will wear No. 21 with the Giants.

McCain had previously worn No. 20 and No. 38 with the Washington Commanders and No. 28 with the Miami Dolphins.

LB Bobby Okereke, No. 58

Linebacker Bobby Okereke will wear No. 58 which is the same number he had previously worn with the Indianapolis Colts.

In order to get his hands on No. 58, Okereke had to come to a deal with long snapper and special teams co-captain Casey Kreiter. There’s no word on what was involved with that jersey number swap (as of yet).

LS Casey Kreiter, No. 59

After trading No. 58 to Okereke, Kreiter switched jersey numbers to No. 59.

