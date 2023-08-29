Giants announce initial 53-man roster after making 21 cuts

New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After making 21 cuts on Tuesday, the Giants have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.

Some of the players believed to have been on the bubble who made the team's initial roster, which head coach Brian Daboll called “fluid” earlier, including running back Gary Brightwell, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, safety Bobby McCain and defensive tackle DJ Davidson.

"Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts," Daboll said while speaking to the media before the 53-man roster was announced on Tuesday. "I'm not going to talk about who was released today. It's kind of still a fluid situation right now, so really all-encompassing - the roster, whether it's the practice squad, who we have so that's really more for [Wednesday]."

Of the Giants' roster cuts, the team waived 15 players who have less than four years of service time and can be claimed by another team and released six veterans who are free to sign with another club.

The veteran players released by Big Blue include linebacker Oshane Ximines, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, center Sean Harlow and wide receivers Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley and David Sills.

Ximines, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was the odd man out of the outside linebacker group following the Giants’ reported trade for outside linebacker/defensive end Boogie Basham from Buffalo. (The deal has not yet been announced which is why Basham is not yet on the Giants' 53-man roster which currently stands at 52.)

Some of these players, including Beasley, may return to the 53-man roster in the coming days as the Giants sort through the transactions from other clubs.

The players waived were quarterback Tommy DeVito, running back Jashaun Corbin, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, tight end Ryan Jones, tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive tackles Ryder Anderson and Kobe Smith, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebackers Darrian Beavers, Tomon Fox, Ray Wilborn and Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green, safety Alex Cook, and long snapper Cameron Lyons.

Beavers, the sixth-round pick for the Giants in 2022 out of UConn, suffered a torn ACL last preseason and did not feature last season.

Phillips played 12 games for Big Blue last season, making five starts after he played two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the third round.

The Giants have yet to announce members signed to the practice squad, which could keep several of these players with the organization.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney, who suffered a “medical event” at practice last week, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. And cornerback Aaron Robinson was moved to the reserve/PUP list, which means the 2021 third-round pick will miss at least the first four games this season.