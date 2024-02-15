Giants announce new hires, more coaching changes

As the NFL heads toward the new league year on March 13, the New York Giants continue to add to and tweak their coaching staff.

This week they announced that Frank Piraino was officially hired as the team’s new director of strength and conditioning.

Drew Wilson, the Giants’ assistant strength and conditioning coach for the past three seasons, has been given a new title: assistant director of strength and conditioning.

In other news, Mike Adams — the Giants’ assistant special teams coach last season — has been named the team’s assistant secondary coach and will work with both defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Mike Treier.

Piraino is the fourth former Tennessee Titans coach to move to the Giants this offseason. The others are defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire