Giants hire former Lions VP Kyle O'Brien as senior personnel executive

The Giants announced two moves on Monday to improve the inner workings of the team, hiring Kyle O'Brien as a senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

O'Brien enters a newly-created position for the Giants after most recently serving as VP of player personnel for the Detroit Lions, where he's been for the past five years. O'Brien has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots during his 19 year in the NFL.

As one would expect, O'Brien comes in and will jump right into the fire with GM Dave Gettleman to look ahead at potential free agency moves and what to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for Wilson, he replaces Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants to become the Atlanta Falcons' strength and conditioning coach.

Wilson has served the University of Colorado in the same role for the past four years, and has had stints with Maryland, UConn, Kansas, and Florida State.