Giants announce four personnel department hires

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is continuing to put his own stamp on the team’s personnel department.

The team announced the hiring of director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti, assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey, national scout Mike Derice, and Southwest area scout Scott Hamel on Thursday. They previously hired Brandon Brown as assistant G.M.

Rossetti spent the last seven seasons with the Dolphins and worked with Schoen when he was in the Miami organization. Hickey also worked with Schoen in Miami, although they have more recent experience working together. He was a senior national scout for the Bills for the last five seasons, which is the same time that Schoen was in Buffalo. Hickey was the G.M. of the Dolphins when all three men were in Miami in 2015.

Derice spent the last 10 seasons with the Colts and Hamel previously worked for the Bears.

