Giants announce four new front office hires

Joe Schoen cropped 4/20/22

The Giants have announced four new front office hires for GM Joe Schoen's staff.

Those hires are Chris Rossetti (director of pro scouting), Dennis Hickey (assistant director of player personnel), Mike Derice (national scout), and Scott Hamel (area scout – Southwest).

Rossetti spent the last seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, two of which (2015-16) he spent working with Schoen.



Hickey was a senior national scout with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-21 while Schoen was there.



Derice spent the last 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, with the last nine being as an area scout.



Hamel was with the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2021, where he worked as a scout.

