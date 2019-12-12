Giants announce eight new additions to Gabe Kapler's coaching staff

After weeks of speculation, the Giants have announced most of the hires to Gabe Kapler's major league coaching staff.

The most notable name is former two-time All-Star and 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Andrew Bailey, who has been hired as the new pitching coach.

The former A's pitcher spent the 2019 season as the Angels bullpen coach.

The Giants confirmed that Justin Viele will be one of two hitting coaches, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic learned on Sunday.

The Giants did not announce a new first base coach, so they still have some work to do.

After years of having an experienced coaching staff under Bruce Bochy, Kapler and the Giants' front office have gone with much younger coaches.

As Pavlovic reported on Wednesday, the Giants interviewed Rachel Balkovec and wanted to make her the first full-time female major league coach before she decided to stay with the Yankees.

