Giants announce that another player has tested positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants had just gotten offensive lineman Will Hernandez back after he tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago and now they have another player inflicted with the virus.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that at least one player has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he and two staff members are currently isolating.

“Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today,” the team said in a statement.

“The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.”

Which player has tested positive and which two staff members are isolating has not yet been announced.

The Giants had been slated to have players in on both Tuesday and Wednesday before they departed for their bye week, but now all on-field activates have been canceled and meetings will be conducted remotely.

