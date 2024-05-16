Giants announce 2024 preseason schedule

The New York Giants revealed their 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday, complete with a trip to Germany and a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to the regular season slate, the Giants also announced their 2024 preseason schedule (sans dates and times for two of the games).

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 2: at Houston Texans (Saturday, August 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET)

Week 3: at New York Jets

Although not confirmed yet, the Giants will likely conduct joint practices with the Lions ahead of their Week 1 preseason game.

“That’s not in stone,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Because I said this last year and I know Mr. (John) Mara got on me like, ‘Hey, this thing’s already out.’ So there’s a chance. I don’t know if it’s going to get done or not, but we’ve been talking about it just because we wanted to reciprocate the fact they came to us, we wanted to give it to them.”

The Giants visited Allen Park for two joint practices last year ahead of a preseason game at Ford Field. This time around, as Campbell alludes, the practices would be held in East Rutherford.

The Giants may also hold joint practices with the Jets, which was attempted in 2022 before being scrapped. Since they don’t play each other during the regular season, that could be revisited this year.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire