Giants announce 1980s-1990s uniforms will return for two games this season

The Giants haven’t given their fans much to celebrate in recent seasons, but this season they’re celebrating some great years of the past.

Today the Giants announced that they’ll play two “legacy games” this season, in which they’ll play in the uniforms from their great teams of the 1980s and 1990s, when they won two Super Bowls with Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor.

That will include replacing the script “NY” logo on their helmets with the underlined “GIANTS” logo on the navy blue helmets with white facemasks and scarlet stripes.

The Giants will also paint the end zones at MetLife Stadium to look like the end zones from Super Bowl XXI.

The two legacy games will be October 2 against the Bears and December 4 against the Commanders.

