Giants’ Andrew Thomas showing significant improvement

John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants needed second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas to improve greatly this year after a rough rookie season, and that is what they are apparently seeing after three games here in 2021.

In 134 passing plays, Thomas has allowed just five pressures and no sacks.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has faced some formidable pass rushers so far this year in Denver’s Malik Reed and Von Miller, and the Washington Football Team’s Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

So it appears that Thomas is settling down, which is a positive thing considering the offense line is a jumbled mess thanks to injuries and retirements.

The Giants’ interior line has seen a turnover due to injuries to center Nick Gates (leg) and Shane Lemieux (knee), and the retirement of Zach Fulton and Joe Looney.

Big Blue was forced to trade for center Billy Price and guard Ben Bredeson just to fill a unit. With two players in the middle of the line who were not with the team in raining camp and it has shown.

At right tackle, veteran Nate Solder has supplanted second-year pro Matt Peart, which can be seen as disappointing.

