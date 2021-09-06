Giants' Andrew Thomas shakes off struggles from final preseason game, discusses facing Broncos' Bradley Chubb, Von Miller

Andrew Thomas vs Steelers

Despite being the first offensive lineman drafted in 2020, Andrew Thomas had the second-worst PFF grade out of first-round linemen last season (Miami's Isaiah Wilson's 60.0 grade came on only three snaps).

His 10 sacks allowed were the most of any tackle in football.

In the Giants' final preseason game - and his first - against the Patriots last week, he picked up right where he left off: he allowed three pressures in a five-play span, had a holding penalty, and was constantly getting bullied.



But Thomas said he's learned from that game, and despite it being a rough go, is "prepared for the season."

"I had a long camp, a lot of practices, a lot of good practices," he told reporters on Monday. "Didn’t play in the Browns game, but I’ve been working hard in training camp and I think I’m prepared for the season.

"I wouldn’t say [the Patriots game was] necessarily a step backwards, but definitely a learning experience. Like I said, I went back over the tape, (and) corrected some things going into the season."

He also wouldn't say that the Patriots game is a fair assessment of where or who he is as a player.

And naturally, Thomas' sophomore season will officially begin going against the likes of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

"Definitely a dominant group at outside linebacker. Both very talented. We’ll have to be on our A game to block them," he said, adding that Miller is "one of the best of all time to play in the league."

If there's one criticism about the Giants, it's most definitely the offensive line. From the outside looking it, it's not great.

But the organization isn't worried about what the outside has to say.

"For me personally, try not to pay attention to it, one," Thomas said. "Then two, as a unit, we always talk about (being) confident, have confidence in your play, have confidence in your preparation. That comes through practice. If you’re focusing on what happened in the past, you won’t be confident for what’s approaching you in the future."

Head coach Joe Judge echoed those sentiments and also isn't worried about Thomas or the rest of his offensive line.

"It’s funny, sometimes the assessments on the outside don’t really have the entire picture at hand and understanding all the other 10 pieces that go together. So, you’ve got to take that with a grain of salt sometimes when you read certain things," Judge said of Thomas' performance against New England. "Now look, everyone can play better. I can coach better, a player can play better. That’s why we’re here today practicing. If it was a finished product, we’d just sit on the side and just relax. We’re all here to get better today."

Judge added that "the way they work and prepare every day" keeps him optimistic.

"They’re a tough group, they play together," Judge said of his o-line that PFF currently has ranked dead last in the NFL. "As a team, we’re going to stand together. We’re going to come out here and get better as a team. That’s it. That’s all we can control is getting better every day."