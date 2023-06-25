Giants’ Andrew Thomas named one of NFL’s best bargains

The New York Giants were forced to hand out some mega contracts this offseason, including those given to quarterback Daniel Jones and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Running back Saquon Barkley is also in line for a significant long-term deal but it’s unclear if an agreement will be reached by the July 17 deadline.

There are several other players in line for new deals but for now, they are operating at a team-friendly level. A prime example of that is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who remains on his rookie contract and was recently named the Giants’ biggest bargain by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The former top-five pick was a pleasant surprise in 2022, paving the way for rebound seasons from both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. At 24, he might be one of the most promising building blocks in New York under Brian Daboll and their upstart regime.

Thomas is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is on the books for $5.02 million this year with a total cap hit of $10.3 million. The Giants had previously picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, which is $14.175 million fully guaranteed.

Given how well Thomas has played, there’s no doubt he’s one of the NFL’s best overall bargains and most certainly the Giants’ biggest bargain.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire