Giants' Andrew Thomas: Five-year extension 'motivation to keep working'

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks back to the locker room at the end of the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Scott Galvin - USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is a towering presence. But he speaks in an unassuming, almost quiet tone that doesn’t quite match up with his physical frame.

While he may be soft-spoken, he lets his play on the field speak for itself, and it’s his steadily improving play that has earned him a new five-year, $117.5 million contract extension, which he signed on Wednesday morning.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s first day of training camp practices, Thomas, noting that contract talks started at the end up last season and heated up during OTAs, said this mindset, even with a new contract in tow, doesn’t change.

“When the staff came to me about getting something done, my team and I were eager to get something done, just for security,” Thomas said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position, and it’s also motivation to keep working and to live up to that number and compete to be the best that I can be.”

Drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas hit some early bumps in the road after immediately being thrust into the starting lineup at left tackle, one of the most important positions in the game.

But Thomas fought through those early struggles and has become one of the best tackles in the game, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2023, his first season under new head coach Brian Daboll.

“I think all of that helped me build my character, what I’ve been through – different staffs, ups and downs as a player, and honestly it’s the same mentality,” Thomas said. “Obviously, I’m secure now, but I’m still working the same approach [as] when I wasn’t performing well and people didn’t think I deserved to be here, so that’s the same approach that I have now.”

It’s clear that Giants have made a point to take care of their own this season, with Thomas joining quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence as recent Giants draftees to ink long-term deals. Big Blue also tried to find some middle ground on a Saquon Barkley long-term deal before agreeing to a reworked franchise tag.

Thomas said on Wednesday that he’s “excited to be here for a while,” as the Giants look to continue to develop their young talent.

“We have a good core group of guys, especially the younger guys,” he said. “I love the staff. I said it last year in a few interviews, that this is the most fun I’ve had playing football in a long time. So, I’m excited to be a part of this organization and hopefully we can do some special things.”

And even with last year’s success – going into Minnesota and leaving with a playoff win – Thomas believes the 2023 Giants have to carve out their own path to success, and not fall back on last year’s promising campaign.

“It’s a clean slate,” he said. “Obviously, we made some progress last year, but that’s over with. … I think the division is a big thing that we focus on this year. We didn’t do well with that last year, so winning some more of those games.”