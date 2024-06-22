Giants’ Andrew Thomas, Azeez Ojulari named NFLPA community MVPs
Current New York Giants teammates Andrew Thomas and Azeez Ojuari, who were also college teammates at Georgia, have been named NFLPA Community MVPs for their work with kids in New Jersey.
The two hosted over 100 children and their families from the Boys and Girls Club of Newark and Secaucus Parks & Recreation for an advance screening of the movie "IF" ⤵️
Thomas and Ojulari recently hosted children and their families from the Boys & Girls Club of Newark and Secaucus Parks & Recreation for an advance screening of the movie “IF”, which led to the two players being named NFLPA Community MVPs.
Over 100 local children attended the event as the two members of the Giants posed for photos with the kids and their families.
Thomas was selected fourth overall by the Giants in 2020 and signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension with Big Blue last July.
Ojuari, a second-round pick in 2021, is in the final year of his rookie deal and must overcome his injury history to earn a second contract with the club.