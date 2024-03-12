Giants among teams showing 'preliminary interest' in QB Jameis Winston: report

With Tyrod Taylor signing a two-year deal with the Jets, the Giants are in need of adding some depth at the quarterback position, and a former Heisman Trophy winner could be the answer.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Giants, along with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, are among teams that have shown "preliminary interest" in Jameis Winston.

Winston, 30, has had a turbulent NFL career. After being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston threw for 4,042 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl spot and finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting (Todd Gurley won the award that year). But he struggled to put things together in Tampa, ending his five-year stint there with a 28-42 record.

The Bucs moved on from Winston following the 2019 season, and the quarterback spent the next four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. While he was primarily a backup for the Saints, he did get a chance to start 10 times and appear in 21 total games, throwing for 2,367 yards.

Adding Winston to the quarterback room would give the Giants a veteran presence who has played a lot of games in the NFL, but who they turn to as their starter in 2024 still seems up in the air.

The Giants seem ready to move on from Daniel Jones, but unless they can find a trade partner, Jones will likely be on the roster this season given his massive dead cap number ($69 million). It’s also become a prevalent thought that the Giants will draft a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick, with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy becoming a hot name.