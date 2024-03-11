Giants among teams linked to Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff

Pass rushers always seem to be paid a premium in the NFL, and Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff is already seeing his market materialize.

According to SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, the Giants and Eagles have both been linked to Huff, though a return to the Jets "isn’t out of the question."

It’s easy to see why teams are keen on adding a player like Huff.

At just 25 years old, Huff has increased his sack production in each of his seasons, taking a huge jump from 3.5 in 2022 to 10.0 this past season.

The interesting thing about Huff is that he played in just 42 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps, as he was used solely in pass-rushing situations. If Huff is looking to maximize his value, he may have to prove that he can be a three-down player.