Giants among NFL’s top teams in PFF’s ‘salary cap health’ rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Schoen
    American football executive

One of the goals for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen when he took the job early this year was to get the team’s salary cap structure under control.

Schoen’s goal was to open up more than $40 million in salary cap space — and he’s come through. The Giants were able to add some help via free agency on both sides of the ball and now have the space to sign all of their draft picks.

Schoen has done such a bang up job with the cap, the Giants are now considered one of the top teams when it comes to “cap health” as per PFF’s. Brad Speilberger.

The Giants have approximately $6.5 million in cap space and still have five of their 11 draft picks unsigned, but that will likely be a wash as they will release players with each new signing, so the team will have more than enough to operate this season.

It hasn’t been perfect, but Schoen deserves a pat on the back. He’s made the most of a bad situation.

List

5 easiest games on Giants' 2022 schedule

Recommended Stories