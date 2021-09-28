Giants are all alone in NFC East’s basement yet again

Hello old friend, it’s really good to see you once again.

No, we’re not talking about Eric Clapton’s 1976 hit, we’re talking about the lonely, damp and cold basement of the NFC East.

That’s where the New York Giants find themselves entering Week 4 after starting the season with three consecutive losses. It’s a familiar place but one they avoided at the end of last season, so the reunion is a little sour.

Here’s a look at how the NFC East stacks up after three weeks.

Dallas Cowboys: 2-1

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping their season-opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys have reeled off two straight, including a 41-21 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Dak Prescott looks as healthy and dangerous as ever. Ezekiel Elliot also bounced back. Dallas has some issues on defense but still appear to be the elite of the NFC East early on. In Week 4, the Cowboys will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in what's sure to be a thrilling game.

Washington Football Team: 1-2

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After picking up a one-point victory over the Giants in Week 2, the Washington Football Team came out flat against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. Led by Josh Allen, the Bills smoked Washington, 43-21, in a game that wasn't even as close as the score indicated. WFT's talented defense could do literally nothing to stop the Buffalo offense and it's led many to wonder if maybe they're not as good as anticipated. In Week 4, Washington will visit the Atlanta Falcons and likely do what the Giants could not -- come away with a win.

Philadelphia Eagles: 1-2

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

After their 32-6 drubbing of the Falcons in Week 1, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles have fallen flat. In Week 2, Philly fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-11. Then, as we previously noted, they were rocked by the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. They have looked progressively worse each week. Things get no easier for Philly as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. And the Chiefs, who are a surprise 1-2, are desperate to get back on track.

New York Giants: 0-3

Al Bello/Getty Images

Things could not possibly look worse for the New York Giants right now. Their Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos was embarrassing, their Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team was humiliating and their Week 3 loss to the lowly Atlanta Falcons was stomach-turning. The good news? Giants head coach Joe Judge has no plans to change anything because he wants consistency. Wait... Is that good news? In Week 4, the Giants will travel down to New Orleans to take on the Saints, who will have a rocking home crowd for the first time since 2019. It's sure to be a slaughter.

