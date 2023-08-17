Giants allow Bucs to use their facility after Jets cancel joint practice

The Buccaneers were supposed to hold a second joint practice against the Jets, but the Jets canceled Thursday's session. That left Tampa Bay in New Jersey without a place to practice.

The Giants came to their rescue.

The Bucs practiced at the Giants' Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday instead of having to find a college or high school field.

The Giants have a home preseason game Friday against the Panthers, so they did not have a full practice Thursday.

“The Bucs needed a place to work since their joint practice apparently was canceled" the Giants said in a statement. "They asked about our fields. Given our schedule, we said yes. It worked out.”

The Bucs play the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.