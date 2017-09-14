Giants’ Aldrick Rosas watched daughter’s birth on FaceTime, then made NFL debut

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas didn’t get much sleep before he played the first game of his NFL career on Sunday, but it wasn’t because he was nervous about football.

Rosas watched on FaceTime as his girlfriend gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Karsyn Isabella Rosas. The plan had been for labor to be induced on Monday, when Rosas could be there in person. But Rosas’ girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, went into labor on Saturday night and gave birth at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday. So Rosas was there via modern technology.

“I got to be there,” Rosas told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It was a little grainy, but it was good to kind of be there in support. It was an amazing feeling.”

After the game in Dallas, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch took Rosas to California on a private jet so that he could meet his new daughter.

“That was pretty special to have my first child and my first NFL game,” Rosas said. “Kind of two dreams coming true.”