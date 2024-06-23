Giants will air a one-hour ‘A Night With Legends’ special on June 27

In the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, the New York Giants hosted “A Night with Legends” to officially kick off the 2024 season and celebrate the 100th season in franchise history.

The event was packed with Giants legends and current Giants players, many of whom shared stories from their generations. Names on hand included Tom Coughlin, Bill Parcells, Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Victor Cruz, and many more.

“That’s a small fraternity of players that played a long time and played for only one franchise,” Manning said. “That resonates with all those guys, and they hold that in a special place knowing that they played for the Giants and only the Giants. It was important for me, and I look forward to seeing some of those guys tonight.”

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who are about to embark on their third season with the franchise, were also in attendance.

“To be a part of the 100th season is really cool for me,” Schoen said.

Although the event was only open to season-ticket holders and a select few who otherwise found their way in, all Giants fans will soon be able to enjoy the event.

The Giants have announced that a one-hour “A Night with Legends” special will premiere at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27. Fans will be able to watch the event on MSG Network, Giants.com, Giants TV, the official Giants app, and the Giants YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire