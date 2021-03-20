Giants agree to terms with wide receiver Kenny Golladay

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport announced on Saturday the Giants have reached an agreement with free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, 27, was one of the top wide receivers available in free agency this year and the Giants were looking for a red-zone threat for QB Daniel Jones . Golladay has averaged 16.8 yards per reception over the past four seasons and led the NFL in receiving TDs in 2018

