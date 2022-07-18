Giants agree to terms with Wan’Dale Robinson, Dane Belton

The Giants are set to have their entire draft class under contract for the start of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that second-round wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and fourth-round safety Dane Belton have agreed to contract terms. The other nine picks from earlier this year have already signed with the team.

Robinson transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky for his final college season. He set school records with 104 catches for 1,334 yards and will look for work alongside Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton in the Giants receiving corps.

Belton was a starter as a hybrid safety/linebacker at Iowa the last three seasons and wrapped up his time with the Hawkeyes by recording five interceptions last year.

