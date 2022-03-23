Giants agree to terms veteran DT Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis close-up at practice

The Giants have signed yet another veteran the new staff is familiar with, as DT Justin Ellis agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The connection comes from Ellis' days with Wink Martindale in his defensive scheme with the Baltimore Ravens.

At 6-foot-2, 350 pounds, Ellis is probably viewed as a depth tackle right now, but the experience certainly helps his case. He has 100 regular season games under his belt as well as three postseason games.

For his career, Ellis has 160 combined tackles (six for loss) in 50 starts.

Ellis is the second former Raven who has joined the Giants this offseason, with DE Jihad Ward signing with them as well.