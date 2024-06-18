Giants agree to terms with UFL RB Jacob Saylors

The Giants are signing free agent running back Jacob Saylors, his agent, Ray Haija, announced.

Saylors played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

He worked out for the Giants last week.

Saylors earned All-UFL honors by rushing for 461 yards and five touchdowns.

He went undrafted out of East Tennessee State in 2023 and signed with the Bengals. Saylors had nine rushes for 27 yards in the final preseason game but did not make the team's roster.

Saylors spent time on the Falcons' practice squad before an injury, and Atlanta waived him Jan. 2.