Giants agree to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Giants poked around the tight end market early during the NFL’s legal tampering window and initially pursued Hunter Henry, who ultimately signed with the Patriots. They continued in that pursuit after Henry’s signing and ultimately settled on Kyle Rudolph, who agreed to terms on Thursday. The 31-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowler over his 10-year tenure in Minnesota. In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games and caught 28-of-37 targets for 334 receiving yards and a touchdown