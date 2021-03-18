Giants agree to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Giants poked around the tight end market early during the NFL’s legal tampering window and initially pursued Hunter Henry, who ultimately signed with the Patriots. They continued in that pursuit after Henry’s signing and ultimately settled on Kyle Rudolph, who agreed to terms on Thursday. The 31-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowler over his 10-year tenure in Minnesota. In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games and caught 28-of-37 targets for 334 receiving yards and a touchdown

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Rudolph agrees to deal with Giants

    The Giants are set to meet with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday and they prepared for that conversation by adding another piece to their offensive puzzle. Kyle Rudolph‘s agents announced that the veteran tight end has agreed to a contract with the NFC East team. They put a since-deleted post on Instagram saying it [more]

  • Giants agree to terms with Kyle Rudolph: How he fits

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph, but how does he fit the offense?

  • New York Giants and TE Kyle Rudolph reach a two-year agreement, Ralph Vacchiano reacts

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the news that the New York Giants have reached a two-year agreement with tight end Kyle Rudolph, saying a two TE offense could be in Daniel Jones' future.

  • Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph reaches agreement with the Giants

    Former Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph has found a new destination in the 2021 NFL offseason. He has signed with the New York Giants.

  • How an update on former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph’s designation affects the salary cap

    The Minnesota Vikings have made a savvy move for the 2021 and 2022 NFL salary cap: Giving TE Kyle Rudolph a post-June 1 designation.

  • Vikings bringing back WR Chad Beebe on veteran minimum deal

    The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back wide receiver Chad Beebe this offseason.

  • Giants signing Mike Glennon to back up Daniel Jones

    The New York Giants are expected to sign veteran quarterback Mike Glennon as a back up to Daniel Jones.

  • Chargers signing TE Jared Cook

    After losing Hunter Henry in free agency, the Chargers is signing Jared Cook to a one-year deal. Cook’s deal is worth $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. In two seasons with the Saints, Cook had 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 regular-season games with the team. Joe Lombardi, the Chargers new offensive coordinator, was with New Orleans as the quarterback coach while Cook was on the roster. While he’s in the final stretch of his career, Cook can supply Los Angeles with a good season and a much-needed veteran presence at the position while they develop Donald Parham and a potential rookie

  • Grading Patrick Peterson’s deal with the Vikings: D

    It's tough to admit, but Patrick Peterson just doesn't have it anymore. The Vikings failed to realize this.

  • Packers restructure Za’Darius Smith’s contract

    The Packers have opened up more than $7 million in cap space by tweaking the contract of edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Field Yates of ESPN reports that $9.76 million of Smith’s base salary for the 2021 season and his entire $5 million roster bonus have been converted into a signing bonus. The move creates $7.38 [more]

  • Dolphins sign Robert Foster, re-sign Adam Pankey

    The Dolphins made a pair of moves Wednesday. They announced re-signing offensive tackle Adam Pankey. The team claimed him off waivers from the Packers in December 2019. He played six games and made one start for the Dolphins the past two seasons. He also appeared in two games for the Packers over the 2017 and [more]

  • Packers create over $7 million in cap space by restructuring Za’Darius Smith’s deal

    The Packers created much-needed cap space by restructuring Za'Darius Smith's deal.

  • Giants signing former Jags QB Glennon

    The 31-year-old will backup Daniel Jones in New York next year, as he has signed a deal with the Giants.

  • Patriots sign Montravius Adams

    The Patriots aren’t done signing free agents. This time it’s former Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams, who has reached a deal with the Patriots, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Adams can play defensive end or defensive tackle and has also played a fair amount of special teams. Last year his season was [more]

  • Chargers to sign tight end Jared Cook as Hunter Henry's replacement

    The Chargers have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Jared Cook after losing Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots in free agency.

  • Broncos tender Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson at second-round level

    The Broncos applied the lowest restricted free agent tender to running back Phillip Lindsay, but they went a bit higher for a couple of other players. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team is extending second-round tenders to wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Alexander Johnson. Signing the tender would set both [more]

  • Mets, Yanks Say They Will Open at 20% Capacity in New York

    With vaccinations increasing and the rate of the coronavirus spread at least leveling off, the Yankees and Mets will open the regular season at 20% capacity in their respective New York ballparks, the two clubs announced Thursday. According to Major League Baseball, that leaves four of 30 teams that have yet to announce details around […]

  • Report: Vikings express ‘early interest’ in free agent Falcons S Keanu Neal

    Could Atlanta Falcons free agent safety Keanu Neal sign with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason?

  • Kyle Kuzma

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 65

  • Giants' Williams says he got what he wanted in free agency

    Leonard Williams got everything he wanted in a three-year, $63 million contract with the New York Giants before the start of free agency. The 26-year-old, twice-franchised defensive lineman got money, stability, the chance to play in the same defensive system that led to a career year and to be with a team and staff that had faith in him after a shaky start to his career with the Jets. “I don’t feel the need to have to change or anything like that,” Williams said Thursday after signing his new contract at the team headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.