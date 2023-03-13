Giants agree to terms with punter Jamie Gillan

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen remain hard at work ahead of the official start to free agency.

On Sunday, it was revealed the team would re-sign wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Less than 12 hours later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants have also agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year contract.

More to come…

Related

Giants' Nick Gates expected to draw 'significant interest' in free agency

Report: Giants are re-signing WR Sterling Shepard

Could Giants target tight end Irv Smith in free agency?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories