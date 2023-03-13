Giants agree to terms with punter Jamie Gillan
The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen remain hard at work ahead of the official start to free agency.
On Sunday, it was revealed the team would re-sign wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Less than 12 hours later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants have also agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year contract.
Another big extension for the #Giants: They’ve agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million deal that’s worth up to $5M with incentives, per source. The Scottish Hammer stays in the Big Apple. 🔨 🍎 pic.twitter.com/iUypfsje3O
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023
More to come…
