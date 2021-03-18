Giants agree to terms with Kyle Rudolph: How he fits

John Fennelly
·2 min read
The New York Giants were slow to get going in free agency this week but are beginning to make some noise. They are meeting with wide reciter Kenny Golladay on Thursday night and now comes the news they have signed tight end Kyle Rudolph to a two-year deal.

How does Rudolph fit and what does that mean for Evan Engram and the other tight ends?

Rudolph’s deal is reportedly for $16 million over two years, so yes, he will be the starting tight end come September. Rudolph is a traditional in-line tight end. The 31-year-old, 6-foot-6, 265-pound former Notre Dame star is entering his 11th season in the NFL after spending the first 10 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph will likely be used in Jason Garrett’s offense the same way Jason Witten was in Dallas — in the short passing game and in the red zone.

Rudolph’s presence could make Engram a slot receiver in certain formations, and combined with the possible addition of Golladay, would give the Giants an advantage size-wise in the passing game.

Rudolph can also seal off the edge on running plays and augment the spotty pass blocking of the Giants’ young tackles.

The Giants need to bolster the protection and stability of the line of scrimmage in front of Daniel Jones this year and adding Rudolph is an upgrade plus he can still make plays.

