Giants agree to terms with Kenny Golladay: How he fits

Now that the New York Giants have finally reeled in Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay, the questions begin in regards to how he fits into the Giants’ offense.

The quick and easy answer is that Golladay is 6-foot-4 and roughly 220 pounds, and is a matchup nightmare for back seven defenders and fits just about anywhere you put him.

But the reality is Golladay is the big outside presence the Giants have needed to spread out defenses. He is not only be a go-to wideout, he makes the ‘contested’ catches the Giants need to create big plays and also moves the sticks.

Translation: Golladay doesn’t need to be open to make a play. That is good news for quarterback Daniel Jones who oftem seems to be late in threading the needle into tight windows.

Golladay uses his size/speed combination to dominate cornerbacks. If he can’t run by them, he’ll out-fight them for the football. He is consistently one of the leaders in the ‘contested’ catch category. Pro Football Focus reported that Golladay has 53 contested catches since 2018, the second-most in the NFL over that period.

And when it comes to big plays — deep passes — Golladay and Jones fit like a glove.

Daniel Jones Kenny Golladay

🤝

Deep ball success: ☄️39.5% big time throw percentage (NFL avg is 29.5). ☄️ on target% = 51% (NFL avg is 42%) 💥 Golladay’s 628 yards on deep passes ranked second in the league in 2019. — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) March 20, 2021

Golladay is a monster who has multiple benefits to an offense. He leads the league in yards after the catch (YAC) since 2017 with an average of 16.77 (150 receptions min.).

The rippling effect Golladay will have on the Giants’ offense is plentiful. By tilting the field to his side, that gives the other Giants’ wideouts single coverage. Darius Slayton, in single coverage, is deadly.

Most 25+ yard TD receptions in 2019: ▫️ Kenny Golladay – 5

▫️ Mecole Hardman – 5

▫️ Darius Slayton – 5 pic.twitter.com/M6I3lUTdJ1 — PFF (@PFF) July 1, 2020

Most rec. yards by 2nd year WRs:

1. Terry McLaurin – 871

2. D.K. Metcalf – 862

3. Darius Slayton – 584

4. A.J. Brown – 540 pic.twitter.com/9NqGYia1OE — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2020

◾ 8 receptions

◾ 129 yards

◾ 16.1 yards per catch

◾ 4 forced missed tackles Darius Slayton earned a spot on @PFF’s Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/nsKOsCmysU — New York Giants (@Giants) October 13, 2020

In addition, it puts Sterling Shepard back into the slot, where he is most effective.

Sterling Shepard was a very effective slot option as a rookie pic.twitter.com/oUjjSwk8dH — PFF (@PFF) July 27, 2017

When it comes to contested catches, Shepard more than holds his own.

Sterling Shepard delivered on contested catches in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Loe4IL0gL3 — PFF (@PFF) July 23, 2018

These three wideouts alone could make the Giants a top passing offense. Add in tight end Evan Engram and newly added Kyle Rudolph to the mix and things get even more exciting. Engram has had his issues with dropped passes and inconsistent play but Rudolph is just the opposite. The presence of the 10-year veteran may finally free Engram up to be used to create mismatches.

This is all happening in the backdrop of Saquon Barkley returning from injury and the Giants possibly using the No. 11 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft on another playmaker such as Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith or Kyle Pitts.

At the very least, the signing of Golladay could remediate that by allowing the Giants to grab a top offensive lineman such as Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater or a pass rusher in the ilk of Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, Kwity Paye of Michigan or Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari.

This signing opens up a lot of avenues for Big Blue.