Giants agree to terms with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

Joe Schoen Evan Neal Kayvon Thibodeaux cropped 5/2/22

The Giants have agreed to terms with 2022 NFL Draft first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, a source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Thibodeaux -- the No. 5 overall pick and former Oregon Ducks edge rusher -- is set to sign a four-year, $31.3 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus, Vacchiano reported.

Meanwhile, Neal -- the No. 7 overall pick and ex-Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle -- will ink a four-year, $24.6 million deal that includes $15 million at signing, Vacchiano said.

Both have fifth-year options for the team, according to Vacchiano.

Neal met with the media Saturday as the Giants completed rookie minicamp.

"It feels great just to go out there, get back in the right-tackle stance," Neal said. "[I haven't played] right tackle since my sophomore year, so brought back some pretty good nostalgia. So it's just really good, man. Practice on an NFL team. It don't get better than that. So, definitely, my dreams came true. Just excited, for sure."

Neal's sentiments echoed Thibodeaux's from Friday.

"I mean, I savor every moment," Thibodeaux said. "Man, when you've been through everything in life that's brought you to this point, it's like, 'Dude, MetLife (Stadium), the American Dream (mall), the New York Giants. Are you serious?' You know what I mean? I can't even see (the Empire State Building) 'cause it's all this greatness right here, you know? So, for me, it's like -- it's a dream come true."

