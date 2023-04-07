Giants agree to terms with J.C. Hassenauer: 5 things to know

On Thursday, the New York Giants agreed to terms with offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer, who had previously visited the team in East Rutherford.

The addition of Hassenauer gives the Giants their only true center on the roster (Ben Bredeson had been listed at the position). And while this signing won’t preclude the team from selecting a center in the 2023 NFL draft, it does provide them much-needed depth.

Here are five quick things Giants fans should know about Hassenauer.

Familiar with Daboll

During his final season at Alabama in 2017, Hassenauer played under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Coincidentally, that was the only season Hassenauer started for the Crimson Tide. He had previously been relegated to the bench and a reserve role before starting three games as a senior, including the National Championship Game.

With the Giants, Hassenauer and Daboll will be reunited.

Undrafted in 2018

After a very limited college career, Hassenauer went undrafted in 2018 and eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was later waived as a part of final cuts and re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad, where he spent most of the year.

After being released in late October, Hassenauer went unsigned and missed the remainder of his rookie season.

Spent time in the AAF

Following the conclusion of the 2018 regular season, Hassenauer signed with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He went on to start in eight games and performed well enough that the NFL again came calling.

Hassenauer signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April of that year and never looked back.

Hit his stride with Steelers

Over the past three seasons with the Steelers, Hassenauer has seen his most significant body of work. He’s appeared in 45 games with seven starts, taking a total of 626 offensive snaps.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games, taking 303 total snaps. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.0.

Hassenauer’s highest career grade came in 2021 with a 67.7.

Positional versatility

Hassenauer has taken 477 of his 626 career snaps at center. However, he’s also seen time at left guard, taking 147 snaps at the position.

Hassenauer has one career snap as a jumbo tight end.

Although the Giants likely signed Hassenauer to play at center, head coach Brian Daboll undoubtedly appreciates the added inside versatility.

