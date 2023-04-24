Giants agree to terms with DT A’Shawn Robinson

As free agency approached, most assumed the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen would spend the vast majority of their resources at the wide receiver position.

However, Schoen had repeatedly expressed concern over the middle of the defense, namely depth along the defensive line and the need for an inside linebacker. And when the new league year arrived, those are precisely the areas he targeted.

Although the Giants have added wide receiver depth, most of their big spend (outside of quarterback Daniel Jones) has come on the defensive side of the ball. And that trend continued on Monday.

The Giants and veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson have agreed to a deal.

The #Giants have agreed to terms with #Rams FA DT A’Shawn Robinson, continuing to beef up their defensive front right before the Draft, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He gets a 1-year deal worth up to $8M max value with the opportunity to find a home with NYG. pic.twitter.com/K53jVNi77Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Robinson was originally a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent the first four years of his career in Detroit before signing a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

In 93 career games (61 starts), the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Robinson has recorded 293 tackles (181 solo, 20 for a loss), 20 QB hits, 7.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 17 passes defensed, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Robinson earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.4 in 2022. His highest-graded season came in 2018 with the Lions when he earned an impressive 89.7.

Robinson joins a deepening rotation that currently consists of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, D.J. Davidson, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

