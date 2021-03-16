Giants agree to terms with Devontae Booker: Contract details

John Fennelly
·1 min read
The New York Giants got off to a slow start in free agency but things have heated up in a hurry in East Rutherford. The Giants came to an agreement with former Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders backup running back Devontae Booker on Monday but did not release the details of the deal initially.

On Tuesday, the Giants released those figures.

Booker’s cap hit for 2021 will be $2.5 million and escalates to $3 million for 2022. That seems like an overpay for a player who has not been a starter in this league in four years and played in Las Vegas on a one-year deal at the league veteran minimum of $1.047 million.

The Giants can cut Booker after this season which would leave them with a dead cap charge of $1 million in 2022.

