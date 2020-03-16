The Giants have added one of the top cornerbacks in free agency.

James Bradberry, who has spent the past four years in Carolina, has agreed to terms with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s a three-year, $45 million contract with $32 million guaranteed, according to the report.

The 26-year-old Bradberry was a 2016 second-round pick of the Panthers and has played his entire career in Carolina.

Bradberry was the No. 32 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Giants agree to terms with cornerback James Bradberry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk