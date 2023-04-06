Giants agree to terms with center J.C. Hassenauer

The New York Giants have reportedly come to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers interior offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer.

The deal is pending a physical.

Hassenauer, 27, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons to their practice squad as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He then went on to the Birmingham Iron of the AAF (Alliance of American Football) in 2019 and was on and off the Steelers’ roster for the next three seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Hassenauer has played in 45 games in his NFL career, all with Pittsburgh with seven starts — five at center and two at left guard.

Hassenauer played in all 17 games last season and has also appeared in two postseason games with one start at center.

The Giants currently have one player — guard Ben Bredeson — with any experience at center and Hassenauer will be given an opportunity to win the job.

Hassenauer is familiar with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017 when he was a reserve lineman.

Hassenauer started the 2017 National Championship Game at center for the Crimson Tide.

