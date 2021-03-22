Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson

Dan Benton
·2 min read
Just days after signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal, the New York Giants tossed their line back into the pond and reeled in another big fish.

Following a two-day meeting in East Rutherford, the Giants have agreed to terms with cornerback Adoree Jackson, who had been released by the Tennessee Titans last week.

NFL Network’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is for three years and $39 million.

The 25-year-old Jackson was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft and spent the first four seasons of his career in Tennessee.

In 46 career games (41 starts), Jackson has recorded 200 tackles (six for a loss), three forced fumbles, 33 passes defensed and two interceptions. He’s also returned 53 punts for 464 yards and 27 kickoffs for 601 yards.

However, Jackson had a down year in 2020, dealing with some injury issues that caused him to miss 13 games. When he did step onto the field, he appeared rusty and did not finish the season strong (by his standards).

Pro Football Focus gave Jackson an overall grade of 58.7 (66.8 in coverage), which was a career low by far. Prior to that, Jackson had never received an overall rating below 73.0.

That’s the sort of player the Giants believe they’re signing — a true No. 2 cornerback to pair with James Bradberry and an extremely deep safety group that includes Jackson’s close friend, Logan Ryan.

Chalk another good addition up to general manager Dave Gettleman and Big Blue.

