Giants agree to terms with Brian Lewerke

The Giants worked out quarterback Brian Lewerke on Aug. 3. They agreed to terms Sunday, his agent, Mike McCartney announced on social media.

Giants backup quarterback Clayton Thorson was injured during Saturday’s loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.

“He spent time with the medical team (Sunday),” Giants coach Joe Judge said Sunday, via Patricia Traina of SI.com. “We’re going to find out his final status. Obviously, we’ll make more of a decision on that.

“If there’s an injury at quarterback, we’ll look to bring in an additional player to help us go ahead and function for the remainder of training camp or however long someone’s out.”

Lewerke, 24, is a former Michigan State quarterback.

He went undrafted in 2020, signing with the Patriots as a free agent. Lewerke spent some time in the Patriots’ training camp last summer.

Lewerke signed with the Alphas of The Spring League in May.

