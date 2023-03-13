The Giants are set to make an addition to their linebacking corps.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with former Colt Bobby Okereke. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year, $40 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Okereke joined the Colts as a 2019 third-round pick and he started 33 games on defense over the last two seasons. He had 283 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries the last two years.

The Giants re-signed Jarrad Davis, but Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins are both free agents and that leaves an opening for Okereke to fill on Wink Martindale’s defense in 2023.

Giants agree to terms with Bobby Okereke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk