Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: Twitter reacts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with cornerback Adoree Jackson following a two-day meeting in East Rutherford, which provides Patrick Graham’s defense the CB2 they were desperately seeking.
With Jackson now paired with James Bradberry, the Giants have one of the better cornerback combinations in the NFC and one of the better secondary’s (on paper) in all of football.
Here’s how Twitter reacted when news of Jackson’s addition broke:
My Brotha!!! https://t.co/8Genw1Sr4L pic.twitter.com/NIktSobPJr
— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 22, 2021
😈😈😈😈😈 https://t.co/87NiLVSHil
— JP (@JabrillPeppers) March 22, 2021
— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 22, 2021
Adoree’ Jackson started off the right way for #Giants fans: By cancelling on the Eagles.
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 22, 2021
LCB: James Bradberry
RCB: Adoree’ Jackson
Nickel: Darnay Holmes/Xavier McKinney
SS: Jabrill Peppers
FS: Logan Ryan
Backups: Julian Love, Sam Beal, Isaac Yiadom
Very strong unit. #TogetherBlue
— Scout Kelley (@ScoutKelley) March 22, 2021
Splash. The #Giants free agency splurge continues with CB Adoree Jackson for 3-years, $39 mill with 20M guaranteed https://t.co/ZTejyarnoA
— Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) March 22, 2021
Giants newly added CB Adoree’ Jackson is versatile and can follow a WR playing both man & zone. Great speed & recovery in man coverage and stopping the big play. Good feel in zone passing guys off.
Injury is the concern but this is a huge hole filled by the Giants.
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 22, 2021
Flipping out that the Giants are signing Adoree' Jacksonpic.twitter.com/7sqws4468w
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 22, 2021
GETTLEGOD pic.twitter.com/7FUQsHLJ0t
— JoeJudgeEra (@BallersNY) March 22, 2021
Yooo @Giants having a great offseason for real. Now they got Adoree’ Jackson?! I 👀 you @DavidAGettleman lol!! #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/us6lzlH40Y
— Enrique Escarra Jr (@EESCARRAJR) March 22, 2021
Not a bad haul for a caveman who watches 16mm film 🎞 and counts on an abacus 🧮 #giants #FreeAgency #GettleGod @DavidAGettleman pic.twitter.com/DDWdlPPjWZ
— John D Crews (@coachjdc) March 22, 2021
Giants have gone from Big Blue to Big Woo.
— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) March 22, 2021
What’s gotten into Gettleman? pic.twitter.com/FTvz0jzHGT
— Bleedbigblue (@Bleedsbigblue) March 22, 2021
Related
Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: How he fits
Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson