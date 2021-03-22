Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: Twitter reacts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with cornerback Adoree Jackson following a two-day meeting in East Rutherford, which provides Patrick Graham’s defense the CB2 they were desperately seeking.

With Jackson now paired with James Bradberry, the Giants have one of the better cornerback combinations in the NFC and one of the better secondary’s (on paper) in all of football.

Here’s how Twitter reacted when news of Jackson’s addition broke:

Related

Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: How he fits

Giants agree to terms with CB Adoree Jackson

Recommended Stories