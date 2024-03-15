Giants agree to sign OL Aaron Stinnie

The Giants have added a veteran offensive lineman.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York has agreed to terms with Aaron Stinnie.

Stinnie, 30, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Titans. He was with the club until midway through the 2019 season when he was waived and the Buccaneers claimed him. He had been with Tampa Bay ever since, winning Super Bowl LV with the club.

Stinnie has appeared in 31 games with 12 starts. He received the most playing time of his career in 2023, as he appeared in 13 games with 11 starts.