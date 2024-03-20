Giants agree to re-sign Darnay Holmes

The Giants are bringing back one of their depth pieces in the secondary.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is re-signing cornerback Darnay Holmes on a one-year deal.

Holmes was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and just completed his rookie contract with the club. He appeared in 54 games with 11 starts over the last four seasons.

In 2023, Holmes played 16 games and was on the field for 42 percent of special teams snaps and 11 percent of defensive snaps. He recorded three passes defensed, a pair of interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Holmes has 18 career passes defensed with four interceptions.