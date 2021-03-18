Giants agree to one-year deal with edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigo celebrates sack rear shot

The Giants have an edge rusher - the agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Ifeadi Odenigbo, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Odenigbo has spent his last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where in 31 games, he has totaled 10.5 sacks (7.0 in 2018), and 58 total tackles.

The 26-year-old wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Vikings. Last year, he had 15 quarterback hits and 15 pressures.

The Giants have been in need of an edge rusher, despite 11.5 sacks from Leonard Williams, who is primarily an interior lineman. With Dalvin Tomlinson heading to Minnesota, Williams could go back to DT full-time after seeing 54 percent of his snaps on the edge.

Odenigbo now compliments Dexter Lawrence on the outside.