Giants agree to deal with WR John Ross

John Ross

The Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver John Ross, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

Ross is coming to Big Blue on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, with $1 million guaranteed.



Ross, the ninth-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, has not lived up to expectations, and has played in just 11 games in the last two years - he missed all but three last year.

Ross' best season was in 2019, where in eight games, he recorded 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

The Washington University product, who holds the best 40-time at a combine (4.22) is getting a chance to reset his career in East Rutherford.