Giants agree to deal with free agent CB Adoree' Jackson

Adoree' Jackson gets ready before snap

The meeting with free agent CB Adoree' Jackson went well and the Giants got a deal done.

The former first-rounder from the Tennessee Titans is making his new home in East Rutherford, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $39 million, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Jackson flew into New York on Sunday night to meet with the Giants, and it was seen that veteran S Logan Ryan met up with his former teammate for dinner. Jabrill Peppers was another player that was reportedly helping in the recruitment of the 25-year-old.

With a need opposite James Bradberry at cornerback, adding Jackson made total sense. They could've used a top draft pick on someone like Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain II, but Jackson has proven himself in the league since coming in as the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

However, Jackson had a season-ending knee injury after just three games in 2020, which eventually led to a surprising release by the Titans this offseason.

When he is on the field, Jackson is a solid cover corner that can be aggressive. His 2017 and 2018 campaigns were as good as they come for a youngster, totaling 27 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 143 tackles and two interceptions over 32 games. But, as mentioned, injuries halted his development last season as well as 2019 when he missed five games.

As long as the knee checks out -- the Giants' offer should prove that already -- Jackson could get back on track with some new scenery and good mentors on board like Bradberry and Ryan. And if he can recreate seasons like his first two in the NFL, the Giants cornerback tandem would be a lethal combo in Patrick Graham's defense.