Giants agree to 3-year deal with RG Mark Glowinski

The New York Giants agreed to a three-year deal with Indianapolis Colts pending free agent right guard Mark Glowinski, first reported Monday by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

With a need to build up the offensive line, new general manager Joe Schoen went after a solid veteran who has been the starting right guard for the Colts since the 2018 season.

The deal is reportedly for three years worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed.

Glowinski was a solid starter for the Colts during his four seasons in Indy. He moves well for an interior offensive lineman and is stout in the run game. He has some inconsistencies when it comes to pass blocking but he won’t be the same liability that Will Hernandez and the other retread guards were in recent seasons.

With an emphasis in rebuilding the offensive line, Glowinski should be a solid piece to start at right guard.

According to Pro Fooball Focus, Glowinski allowed 38 total pressures but just two sacks on 476 pass-blocking snaps during the 2021 season.