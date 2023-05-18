Giants again among teams with the least rest in 2023

It has been reported by many (including us) that the New York Giants have a hellish schedule in 2023, facing an opponent base that won nearly 55 percent of their collective games in 2022.

There is more to a tough schedule than strength, though. There are other things to consider. In a new piece by FOX Sports, the imbalance of the schedule doesn’t stop there.

we need to focus closely on rest disparity this yr since imbalance is at historic highs which teams benefit most? which are challenged most? let's dig in team-by-team start by reading this for @NFLonFOX https://t.co/TVnV7w09bU INTRODUCING: 2023 Net Rest Edges 🔖bookmark! pic.twitter.com/pkEqRw4r0S — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 16, 2023

According to Fox Sports, the Giants are one of five teams — along with the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, and Vikings — who are at great disadvantages in the below categories:

Net rest edges

Less rest than opponent

Opponent’s days to prepare for the game

Short-week road games

Games after a road Sunday night or Monday night contest

Negated bye weeks

For example, in the ‘net rest’ category:

The Giants play the Patriots in Week 12. The Giants played the Commanders in Week 11. But the Patriots have a bye in Week 11, and are off an extra week of rest. Therefore, the Patriots have seven days of extra rest compared to the Giants. Accordingly, in Week 12, the Patriots have a rest edge of +7 while the Giants have a rest edge of -7. Sum these edges up over the course of the season, and you get a team’s Net rest edge for the season.

Just one of the many disadvantages the Giants face in 2023.

If the Giants are to succeed in returning to the playoffs this season, they are going to have to overcome more than just their opponents and the elements. The schedule is a huge hurdle as well.

